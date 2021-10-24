"Jirisan" starring Jun Ji-hyun and Joo Ji-hoon, which premiered on October 23 is being highly criticized for poor CGI. Recently, the "Beauty Inside" director Baek Jong-yeol critiqued the direction of the drama as well. On his Instagram, he uploaded a screenshot of the drama and captioned it, "something's wrong with the direction."





He continued, "(I don't know very well from my level/position but) at this point, I think there's something wrong with the direction. I guess there must have been a reason behind 'Jirisan'. It's magical the way it can even make all those actors look like they can't act well. I'm sorry if this was done purposely."





Now, it wouldn't be wrong to say that this is the highest anticipated drama of this year due to the well-celebrated cast and epic production. However, the more the expectations, the bigger the disappointment. Despite higher ratings, it was not well received by the audience and critics due to poor CGI and green screen effects. Many called it amateurish and unbearable.





Since the production of the drama has already been completed, it will be interesting to see how the technical changes will be made in future episodes. What are your views?





Have you seen the drama yet? Do you think it has the potential to get better or will it be another disappointment like "Arthdal Chronicles"?