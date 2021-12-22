Been Waiting To Watch Priyanka Chopra In Another Action-Packed Movie? Then Gear Yourselves For Matrix 4!

The first glimpse of the fourth chapter in the popular sci-fi film franchise Matrix 4 is here, wait a second, I meant the newly titled : The Matrix: Resurrections! After a long stretch we have got to know about some insights on the much awaited movie because the first look was played exclusively for the CinemaCon crowd only and the trailer is still waiting to be released for the public. So until we get to view the trailer let us give you some context.

The long-gestating installment, which sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back in their roles as Neo and Trinity, also features Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris.

The trailer opens with Reeves, going by his pre-Matrix name Thomas Anderson, speaking with his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris. "Am I crazy?" he asks. "We don't use that word in here," Harris' character replies. Next, Neo's saying hello to Trinity (Moss) in a cafe. "Have we met?" she asks. They don't seem to remember each other, what then follows is a series of action packed, gravity-defying acrobatics synonymous with the franchise.

This information is definitely enough to get us goosebumps and we just can't wait to watch the trailer soon, as the movie premiers on December 22, 2021. Regardless to say, Priyanka Chopra is back with a bang, don't you think?