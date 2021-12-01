Begin to lift up your Christmas spirit by adding these 6 films to your list!

As the final & favorite month of the year arrives with spreading the Christmas spirit all around!

Here are six films you can watch to heighten up your Xmas vibe-

I- Jingle all the way

Many of us enjoy Schwarzenegger in his element with films like Terminator & Commando but don’t miss him in this film where he’s fighting all the obstacles in his way to get his child The Turbo Man!

II-The Polar Express

Enjoy this animated flick about an extraordinary journey to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus, featuring Tom Hanks!

III-The Home Alone series

Any Christmas film list is incomplete without our most favorite adventures of Kevin being stuck in his house alone, so get on with the greatest Christmas classic series of all time!

IV-Anjaana Anjaani

If you thought a Bollywood flick wouldn’t make it on this list, then you’re clearly wrong as the Ranbir-Priyanka starrer sets a strong festive vibe in the film with also the plot revolving around New Year’s eve! This brings us to my next film...

V-New Year’s Eve

The multi-starrer film directed by Gary Marshall places parallel love stories going on around simultaneously with the New Year Eve’s Ball drop being the center stage for all the characters is definitely a film to magnify your Christmas spirit!

VI-Last Christmas

Filled with wide smiles, hard-hitting sequences & unexpected twists, this romantic-comedy starring Emila Clarke & Henry Golding is the most heart-warming Christmas flick you can add to your list!