Being an outsider why Vaani Kapoor doesn't get the same love as Kartik Aaryan?

Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu, which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on August 19, 2022, will now make its world premiere on June 23 at the London Film Festival. The Anurag Kashyap-directed film has been finished and is ready for global release.





A source close to the film confirmed the news and added, "The film will release in August but to add more excitement to this, this edgy thriller will premiere at London Film Festival." In fact, the source also revealed, "The director Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu will be attending the festival and will be presenting the film at the opening night gala of LIFF 2022 on June 23 at 6 PM."





Since the teaser was released last year, Dobaaraa, one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2022, has had viewers biting their nails. The next movie features a heartbreaking cliffhanger, is fundamentally highly edgy, and exudes a feeling that might leave you breathless.





