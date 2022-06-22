Being an outsider why Vaani Kapoor doesn't get the same love as Kartik Aaryan?
Vaani Kapoor has worked in enormous films and yet she hasn't received the success or fame that the actors today have got. Take Kartik Aaryan for example, the actor has been in the industry for quite some time now and over the years the love and appreciation he has received from the audience is more than Vaani Kapoor. As a part of the audience, I feel Vaani Kapoor is a good actor but her script selection is poor. She has worked with big directors and banners but that does not satisfy the audience in the end. Last Vaani was seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, where the film did not mark a good number at the box office but the audience appreciated her for her acting. I think if she starts improving her script selection, there is a chance for the audience to appreciate and love her as much as they do Kartik Aaryan. Kartik Aaryan's film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been a great success at the box office and is considered to be the biggest hit of 2022 as of now.