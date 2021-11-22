Being such prominent personality Smriti Irani wasn't recognize by the security guard of 'The Kapil Sharma' show.

Union minister Smriti Irani who was suppose to promote her debut book, Lal Salaam, on The Kapil Sharma Show, was reportedly stopped by a private security guard from entering the venue.





Various reports claim that since Smriti doesn't travel with security personnel, the guard didn't believe when she mentioned that she was there as a guest.





Apparently, she waited for an hour and then left for airport. Kapil, on learning about the incident, has reportedly explained her the situation and apologized.





What do you think about this incident?



