Bell Bottom : A decently crafted espionage thriller despite its bumpy initial hour.

No other industry can pull off biopics and war movies like Bollywood does. They have got a special knack in neatly establishing these genres even though they've become more common these days. Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar is another cinematic adaptation of a real incident that happened in the 80s.

Bell Bottom is all about the first covert operation led by Indian men on a foreign soil to free 210 hostages held by hijackers. Bell Bottom starts off like any other thriller by establishing the core plot and the issue. Yet the film takes the entire first half to set things up and move forward. The entire first half is a buildup for the protagonist which could've been done in a more taut way. Bell Bottom quickly shifts gear in the second hour and the events become more engrossing. Writers Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh establishment offers nothing deep still this espionage thriller offers you enough moments to root for.

Akshay Kumar looks flamboyant in yet another cakewalk role. The actor makes no mistake and shoulders the entire 2 hour film by himself. Lara Dutta in a brilliantly unrecognizable avatar as PM plays her part with ease. Vani Kapoor is the typical Bollywood lady with nothing much to add in the thrilling set of events. Huma Qureshi leads the show with an equally important supporting character. The electrifying BG score and the meticulously set up staging keeps the scenes elevated in every way possible. Bell Bottom, despite its intriguing form, lacks tension building sequence or edge of the seat moments and the screenplay stays flat the entire runtime. With an equally riveting first hour this would've been a perfect chase.

In Short Bell Bottom offers you enough thrill despite its bumpy initial half. A decently crafted racy thriller from Akshay Kumar and team that deserves your attention.