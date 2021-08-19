Bell Bottom Review: Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta’s action-thriller can lure audiences back to theatres again!

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Bell Bottom is going to be one of the first Bollywood movies starring the biggest names like Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Aadil Hussain to release in theatres nationwide. Like everyone, I also questioned the makers’ decision to have a theatrical release. Why would they take such a risk? Will the audience actually go to the theatres amid a pandemic to watch an Akshay Kumar starrer? All of these questions actually made me even more curious to watch the movie and let me tell you, all of my doubts were washed away after I was sitting in a cinema hall watching the climax of Bell Bottom.

Just like Bell Bottom was a ray of hope for the 210 hostages in the hijacked Indian plane, the movie Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom will definitely bring hope to all the hopeless Indian movie theatres owners who were affected by the pandemic. What does the audience expect when they go to a theatre to watch a movie? For starters, the perfect package should have over-the-top action, suspense that keeps us on the edge of our seats, a little humour and some tears and guess what, this movie had it all. Bell Bottom is definitely a ‘paisa vassal entertainment’ meant to be watched in a cinema hall.

Can all the good reviews of Bell Bottom convince you to go to the theatres to watch it? I highly recommend you to watch the movie at-least once.