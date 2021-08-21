Bell Bottom Review:Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi’s espionage thriller leaves you craving for more!

The much awaited big-scale Bollywood movie Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Adil Hussain is one of the first movies to release in theatres after the second lockdown. Ever since the trailers and posters of the movie were released, the audience was enthralled. From Lara Dutta’s shocking and unrecognisable transformation into Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to the chemistry between Akshay and Vaani Kapoor in their song, Sakhiyan 2.0, Bell Bottom became the talk of the town even before its release but did it live up to the hype? Let’s see!

Bell Bottom is an espionage action thriller inspired by the true events of the tragic plane hijackings that took place in the 1980s and shook our nation to its core. The movie focuses on the hijacking of Air India flight ICC 691 that took place under the tenure of PM Indira Gandhi (played by Lara Dutta). This was the fifth hijacking in seven years which made the situation even worse for the Indian government. Just like the previous times, the four hijackers took the flight to Lahore, Pakistan and as usual, PM Indira Gandhi was ready to let the Pakistan government renegotiate the demands of the terrorists to save the 210 innocent passengers. And, this is where Bell Bottom enters. Bell Bottom (played by Akshay Kumar) is a highly competent under-cover RAW agent who has figured out a common pattern in hijackings. He is confident that working with the Pakistan government is a mistake and instead, India should carry out its first covert mission which will not only rescue 210 passengers but also catch the hijackers. Was BellBottom’s covert mission successful? Watch the movie and find out!

The star who shined the most in the movie is the casting director, Vaibhav Vishant. Bell Bottom is the perfect example of how a stellar cast can work together to create a masterpiece. Whether it is Aadil Hussain as the RAW officer, Lara Dutta’s accurate portrayal of former PM, Huma Qureshi’s short yet impactful role, Vaani Kapoor’s memorable character, or the hijackers' praiseworthy performance, one has to appreciate the well-thought casting of the movie. As for Akshay Kumar, BellBottom is exactly what he needed to rise to the top in the industry again.

Director Ranjit Tiwari and cinematographer Rajiv Ravi have done a marvellous job in capturing every emotion, every character, every city, and every moment with conviction. Even though the movie lacked some hard-hitting dialogues, it somehow worked positively for the subtle screenplay. Special mention to the talented make-up artists, hairstylists, and costume designers for mastering the 80’s retro fashion and complimenting the director’s vision.

The first half of the movie was slow-paced and a little cliche with only some scenes that will make you laugh and some that’ll make you teary-eyed but it only got better as the time passed by. The climax of the movie is definitely something to look forward to, however, it Is unfortunate that the scene doesn’t last too long and the audience is left craving for more.

Overall, I give the movie 4 stars and highly recommend everyone to watch it.