Bellbottom fails to ignite Box Office, will it put a strain on Chehre?

Pressure building up on Chehre when Bellbottom fails to set the Box Office on fire? Bellbottom was expected to open at a cost of roughly Rs.5 crore. Surprisingly, it only made Rs.2.75 crore at the box office. On Friday, it brought in the same amount of money, while on Saturday, it brought in Rs.3 crore. On Sunday, the picture grew in popularity, grossing Rs.4.50 crore. Monday's collections were estimated to be approximately Rs.1.80 crore. Despite the absence of Maharashtra, the first week collections are projected to be under Rs.20 crore but made 15, which is a poor number even for weekend collections.

Because chehre is a considerably smaller film than Bell Bottom, Chere trade is obviously concerned about its fate. So, if Bell Bottom couldn't get off the ground, what can one expect from Chehre'? Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Krystle D'Souza feature in this thriller. Rhea Chakraborty also appears in the film, but she is only featured for a few seconds in the trailer. She is not doing any interviews since it could jeopardise the film's success. Surprisingly, Emraan has only done a few interviews. As a result, there is little public awareness about Chehre's release. The first investment will be less than one crore rupee. It's hoped that it'll be around Rs.50 lakhs, as anything less would be devastating.

Do you believe Chehre will be able to defeat Bellbottom?