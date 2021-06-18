BELORA COSMETICS LIPSTICKS RUBY CRUSH ,HAZELNUT

Love both the shades ft. @beloracosmetics Top RUBY CRUSH Down Hazelnut Belora cosmetics is a new brand launched in India . They are clean and cruelty free makeup brand. The products are free from all nasties and also super attractive. I tried their liquid lipsticks range. I know lipstick days are gone but when I feel I wear a bright red lipstick to cheer up my mood. Amd yes everyday at home I do wear a nice nude shade that compliments me. RUBY CRUSH is a beautiful cool toned red shade flattering all skin types. The longevity of lipsticks is 5 to 6 hours which is great. Highly pigmented with one swipe application and it dries down in like 30seconds. As it dries it becomes transfer proof, waterproof. After meals it comes out from the edges of lips not middle and you need to touch up again. Easy to take off with micellar water or makeup remover but yes not with just a swipe or water. HAZELNUT is a beautiful pink nude on me with brown hints. It looks very flattering on me as well . I'm NC42 or near 43 in MAC. These liquid lipsticks are very lightweight and are non drying on lips. Also they are not sticky on pressing both the lips together.