The benefits of collagen is much much more than just facial skin and anti aging.

1) Skin- It plays a role in strengthening skin, plus may benefit elasticity and hydration. As you age, your body produces less collagen, leading to dry skin and the formation of wrinkles.

2) Relief from joint pain- Collagen helps maintain the integrity of your cartilage, which is the rubber-like tissue that protects your joints.As the amount of collagen in your body decreases as you get older, your risk of developing problems like osteoarthritis increases.

3) Heart- Collagen provides structure to your arteries, which are the blood vessels that carry blood from your heart to the rest of your body. Without enough collagen, arteries may become weak and fragile

4) Hair and nails: collagen increase the strength of your nails by preventing brittleness. Additionally, it also stimulate your hair and nails to grow longer.

5) Collagen improves gut health.