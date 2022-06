Rose water's anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce skin redness, prevent additional swelling, and relieve acne discomfort. Rose water is high in vitamin C and phenolics, making it a natural anti-inflammatory treatment for inflamed acne, according to 2011 research. Should I wash my face after applying rose water with a cotton ball? No, simply allow the remaining rose water to dry naturally on your face. Your skin will benefit from the residue.