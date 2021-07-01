Benefits of serum

1) Quick intense absorption- Face serum has a light formulation which is very easy for the skin to absorb. Its thin viscosity means that, your skin will quite quickly absorb it . Not only does this deliver the active ingredients of the serum, it also paves the way for helping your skin to absorb the benefits of your moisturiser.

2) Nourishes and soothens Skin- Face serum soothens those sensitive patches of skin which saves us from the irritation and itchiness.

3) Collagen booster- Face serum boosts up the collagen in your skin helping to keep it firm and plumping out fine lines and wrinkles.

4) Protection- Serums are typically rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E. You can’t easily avoid the free radicals which lead to skin damage and the signs of premature ageing, but you can protect it if you use serum.

5) Pores- serums tightens pores and reduces it's appearance.

Depending on the ingredient, serums help with Pigmentation, acne too.