Benefits of toner (Part 1)

The most important benefit of toner is it pH balances the skin and cleanses pores. Toner also has a number of other benefits depending on its formulation. Toners are usually designed to minimize the appearance of pores, temporarily tighten skin, and naturally remove oil and dirt.

1)Minimizes the appearance of pores:

When pores appear smaller, your skin has a smoother, more polished look. Facial toner when used regularly shrinks the pores and tightens skin. This is particularly very useful for oily skin.

2) Helps protect skin from the elements: Facial toner is formulated to help your skin stay clean and undamaged by environmental stressors.

3)Helps remove oil and makeup: Adding a facial toner to your regime can help naturally clean your skin and remove dirt and other impurities. You can urself see this when you swipe a cotton pad soaked in toner around your face, you will notice some dirt being accumulated on the cotton pad.