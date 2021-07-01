Benefits of toner (Part 2)

Here are in continuation some more benefits of toner:

4) Hydration- toners often contain glycerine which is a excellent humectant. It intensely moisturises and nourishes skin

5) Better penetration of products- as discussed earlier, a toner makes skin damp due to which products penetrate more deeper resulting is higher efficiency of products.

6) Soothes skin: using a toner which has calming properties like cantella, Aloe vera or niacinamide is a great way to create a calming sensation for your skin, gives temporary redness, itchiness and discomfort.

7) Exfoliating Toner- toners which contain AHA or BHA is a great way of exfoliation. It sideby hydrates too due to which the damage is reduced.

8) Protects skin: Toners work to close up any gaps in the skin cells, which reduces the risk of impurities finding their way into the skin.