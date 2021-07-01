Benzoyl peroxide v/s Salicylic acid

Benzoyl peroxide is a well-known ingredient for fighting acne. Available in over-the-counter (OTC) gels, cleansers, and spot treatments, this ingredient comes in different concentrations for mild to moderate breakouts.

How it works-

Benzoyl peroxide works to treat and prevent acne by killing bacteria underneath the skin, as well as helping the pores shed dead skin cells and excess sebum (oil). How long does it take to work?

Visible changes can be noticed in 8-10 weeks.

What is benzoyl peroxide good for?

Benzoyl peroxide works particularly well for inflammatory acne, which is characterized by red bumps that contain pus — pustules, papules, cysts, and nodules.

Salicylic acid – Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid. It’s well-known for reducing acne by exfoliating the skinand keeping pores clear. You can find salicylic acid in a variety of over-the-counter (OTC) products. It’s also available in prescription-strength formulas. Salicylic acid works best for mild acne (blackheads and whiteheads). It can also help prevent future breakouts.

How it works -

Salicylic acid penetrates into your skin and works to dissolve the dead skin cells clogging your pores. It can take several weeks of use for you to see its full effect. Salicylic acid is also used in higher concentrations as a peeling agent for the treatment of:

• acne

• acne scars

• age spots

• melasma

How long does it take to work?

You’ll see visible changes within 6 weeks.