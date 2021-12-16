Best Actor of 2021: Lee Jung Jae or Kim Seon Ho, Song Joong Ki or Song Kang, who gave you the feels? Vote

Swooping in with the 2nd category, we have the ‘Best Actor of 2021’ Award and the stakes could not be higher! The HallyuTalk Awards brings you a chance to pick your favourite actor.

‘Squid Game’ actor Lee Jung Jae wowed everyone with his superb acting as Seong Gihun, the man winning it all, but losing more than he thought in the money chaser series.

Kim Seon Ho ascended to the acting hall of fame as the dimple boy Hong Du Sik, charming the viewers with each step.

Song Joong Ki as the consigliere ‘Vincenzo’ Cassano gave memes and earned equal admiration from fans worldwide.

Ballerino Lee Chae Rok struck a chord with everyone, and Song Kang followed up with another fantastic role as Park Jae Eon in ‘Nevertheless’.

Lee Do Hyun in ‘Youth of May’ as Hwang Hee Tae once again acted on his strong points, cementing himself as a rising superstar in the industry.

Jo Jung Suk was a refreshing box of laughter as always, making Lee Ik Joon from ‘Hospital Playlist 2’ a constant friend to all.

Kim Bum as Han Joon Hwi in ‘Law School’ took us back to his earlier days and once again proved his acting strengths.

Jisung returned as Kang Yo Han in ‘The Devil Judge’ and we were once again reminded of his above par understanding of each character.

Yoo Ah In’s Jeong Jin Soo was despicable at times, but ‘Hellbound’ proved the actor’s stronghold on the psychological thriller genre and his expertise in the field.

Who did you swoon over the most? Vote now!