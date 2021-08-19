Best and affordable sunscreens which are worth the hype! #BeautyTruthBomb

Young Indian girl seeking SPF for long term commitment, applicants must be light, non-oily, non-comedogenic, affordable, non-toxic, and should not leave white streaks on her face that make her look like a sad clown.

The next generation of Indian sunscreens has met these challenges head-on, providing us with formulations that offer hydration, glowing skin, and antioxidant properties, along with basic sun protection.





Here are some of the best and affordable sunscreen in India





1. Nosun Jojoba-Wheatgerm Moisturising Sun Protection Gel by Just Herbs





This product said ‘gel’ but the consistency was more of a runny lotion. It spread easily and wasn’t oily, but it did feel sticky. Especially when it came to reapplication. It doesn’t sit very comfortably, feels a bit cakey, and is occlusive at first. But once it settles, it’s alright. I have combination-dry skin and it worked well for me.





2.Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen Ultra Soothing Face Lotion by Biotique





While this has a creamy consistency, I was thrilled that my skin stayed more or less reaction-free. It doesn’t feel heavy upon application but is more like a moisturizer than a light sunscreen. One major deterrent is the scent — the sandalwood fragrance is just too strong. I didn’t reapply on my face because the scent was too overpowering.





3.SUN FLUID Tender Coconut Water with Turmeric & Basil Leaf SPF by Forest Essentials





The product lives up to the fluid part of its name. It’s watery in texture and the pump always dispensed more product than is needed, which just seemed wasteful. That I can drum up to faulty packaging. Otherwise, it’s easy to apply and doesn’t make my skin sticky or oily. It does take some time to completely dry down, which can be an issue for people who want to apply makeup right after and head to work. It’s SPF 50 and very lightweight, so overall a great product. I would repurchase and I don’t have much to complain about except for the strong fragrance.