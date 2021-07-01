Best Antioxidants Part 1

1)Vitamin C- the most famous and one of the best best antioxidant available. Vitamin C is a vitamin found in various foods and sold as a dietary supplement. It is used to prevent and treat scurvy. It is used in skincare to treat hyperpigmentation, dark spots and to get brighter skin. As a free radical scavenger, vitamin C has many skin benefits, like boosting collagen production, fading dark spots. It is suggested to use it in the morning to make the most of its ability to prevent sun damage and inhibit hyperpigmentation. Always follow it with sunscreen. I have a dedicated post for Vitamin C, please check it out to know more

2) Niacinamide- Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, is a powerful antioxidant that improves the skin’s texture and tone. It reduces fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation and exhibits anti-inflammatory properties. It soothe breakouts, improve skin’s barrier function and help fight redness. Again I have a dedicated post for niacinamide, please check it out.