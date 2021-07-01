Best Antioxidants Part 2

3) Resveratrol- Resveratrol is known as the longevity molecule. It has great anti aging benefits. It is an antioxidant found mostly in the skins of fruits like grapes and berries, resveratrol serves as the plants’ defensive armor and it has a similarly reparative effect when used in skin care products. It has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal properties, which calm down the skin, reduce skin aging. Generally antioxidants are suggested to use in morning but this one is suggested to be used in evening as UC rays can hamper it's effectiveness.

4) Vitamin E - vitamin e is an important antioxidant required for the proper function of many organs in the body, including the skin. It’s widely recognized for its ability to accelerate the skin’s healing process. Vitamin E also helps to stabilize other antioxidants and improve their effectiveness.