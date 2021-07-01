Best Antioxidants Part 3

5) Retinol- If there’s one ingredient that’s been proven time and time again to help turn back the clock on aging skin, it’s retinol. A derivative of vitamin A, it allows it to penetrate deep enough into the skin that it can effectively stimulate collagen production and accelerate cell renewal and repair. Retinol is known as king of actives. Again this is suggested to be used at night time due to its instability in UV light.

6) Coenzyme Q10- coenzyme Q10, also known as ubiquinone. When it slowly diminishes in our body , it making us more susceptible to wrinkles and photo-aging.This nutrient is easily absorbed by the skin and helps stimulate collagen production, which helps improve elasticity and texture.