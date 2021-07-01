Best Antioxidants Part 4

7) Green tea- Green tea is a potent antioxidant when applied topically. The powerful compounds found in green tea are called catechins and work to improve the health of your skin.Green tea also improved the moisture, roughness, thickness, and elasticity of their skin.

8)Polyphenols- There are thousands of types of polyphenols (resveratrol is a example of it) which are found in fruits, vegetables, green or black tea. These compounds possess anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory and antioxidant properties to prevent UV-induced skin photodamage. Topical use of ingredients rich in polyphenols help improve our skin’s natural defense against oxidative stress, prevent signs of aging and repair DNA damage. It is a less known ingredient but is a great one to use.