Best Biopic made in Bollywood- M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a perfect example of what a cricket biopic should be like. The movie had the struggles of MSD, his passion, his commitment, his hard work he had to go through to represent his country on an international level. The movie also benefitted from a mind-blowing performance by Sushant Singh Rajput. I mean to be honest, there were scenes when you would forget it's not the real MSD, he played the part to that perfection.

What do you think? Which one is the best biopic made in Bollywood?