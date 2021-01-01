Best Biotique Face Care Products To Try in 2021

Biotique is a well-known and much-loved brand that Indians turn to when they want pure Ayurvedic skincare products. This brand delivers 100% organic beauty products made with a blend of modern Swiss biotechnology and the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda. You wouldn’t settle for anything less when applying these products to your face, would you? Here is a curated list of the best face care products from Biotique that you need to check out right now.

Read on to discover some new favorites!









1. Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan Removal Scrub





Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan Removal Scrub contains pure papaya fruit that helps in dissolving dead cells and smoothening your skin. The gentle refining action of this scrub uncovers the natural brightness of your skin. Papaya acts as a natural exfoliant that stimulates your skin without affecting it. The scrub also contains vitamins, phytochemicals, and minerals.





2. Biotique Bio Morning Nectar Visibly Flawless Skin Moisturizer





Biotique Bio Morning Nectar Visibly Flawless Skin Moisturizer helps replenish the natural oils and moisture that your skin loses every day. This moisturizer nourishes and hydrates your skin from within to leave you with a pleasant, soothing feeling. Its nourishing formula is a blend of pure honey and seaweed. It sinks into your skin to give you a noticeably fresher and fairer complexion.





3. Biotique Bio Dandelion Visibly Ageless Serum





Biotique Bio Dandelion Visibly Ageless Serum is a rare combination of pure dandelion – that is rich in vitamin E and minerals – and nutmeg oil. These powerful ingredients nourish your skin cells and give you a radiant complexion. Besides brightening your skin, this serum also helps with microcirculation and cell regeneration to reduce fine lines and dark spots.





4. Biotique Bio Cucumber Pore Tightening Toner





Biotique Bio Cucumber Pore Tightening Toner is a refreshing, pore-tightening, and purifying lotion. Its formula is a nourishing blend of cucumber, coriander, nutgalls, barberry, peppermint oil, and freshwater from the foothills of the Himalayas. It is formulated to balance the pH of your skin and keep it in its purest state. Cucumber helps to reduce skin puffiness and tiredness and restores natural skin freshness and tone.





5. Biotique Bio Fruit Whitening, Depigmentation, And Tan Removal Face Pack





Biotique Bio Fruit Whitening, Depigmentation, and Tan Removal Face Pack is a luxurious de-pigmentation pack that visibly lightens your skin to make it fairer and flawless. It contains juices of pineapple, tomato, lemon, and papaya fruit that are rich in essential vitamins, nutrients, and natural skin brighteners. Regular use, helps your skin reclaim its soft, smooth, and youthful tone and texture.