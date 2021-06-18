2021 hasn't been a good year, just like 2020, for films in general. With theatres shut, many films continued to release on the OTT platforms. In the midst of a flood of content, Bollywood has been able to give us some gems. Here are the best Bollywood films of 2021 so far, according to me.





Pagglait - Sanya Malhotra gives her career-best performance in this comedy film that questions patriarchal societal norms. The makers beautifully depict how women are expected to act or respond to a situation a certain way. It's a must-watch.





Milestone - Director Ivan Ayr delivers another masterpiece after 'Soni.' The film follows the story of a truck driver trying to cope with the loss of his wife. As the story progresses, he realizes that his age is catching up to him and it might cost him his job. It's a well-acted and beautifully directed film that deserves your attention.





Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar - The film starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, might be the most thrilling and thought-provoking Bollywood film of this year. Both Parineeti and Arjun give a top-notch in this wonderful film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Don't miss it at any cost.





Do you agree with this list? Which is your favorite film from 2021?