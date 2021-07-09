Best Bollywood Rom-Com movies to watch on OTT

We have been watching romantic movies for decades. This one emotion can never go wrong and can never bore you. It's the monsoon season, and love is in the air, so let's watch a few great rom-com on Netflix and Amazon Prime. These are a few of my favourites. Would love to know your favourites too. Let's keep the rom-com list going.





Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

The film is about young love, friendships, and college drama. It's a musical film with a sweet romantic plotline between two best friends played by Imran Khan and Genelia and has great songs. Streaming on Netflix.





Barfi!

This Anurag Basu directorial flick will always be one of my favourites. Ranbir Kapoor plays Barfi's character who has speech imparity, falls in love with a girl Shruti (Ileana D'cruz). But once she leaves him heartbroken, he bonds with Jhilmil a girl with autism. A beautiful, heartwarming movie streams on Netflix.





Band Baja Baaraat

Fun, romantic, chirpy- three words for Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma starring Band Baja Baaraat. Two business partners start a wedding company but things go different when cupid strikes them with his arrow. Watch it on Amazon Prime.





Hum Tum

This film is one of the top ones on my list. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji starring Hum Tum revolves around a boy and a girl who starts off with banter but falls hard for each other over a course of time. Streaming on Amazon Prime.





Dil To Pagal Hai

A romantic musical, Dil To Pagal Hai has all the elements which will make you fall in love, giggle for no reason, and dance at any time. SRK-Madhuri-Karisma, a fine trio to watch on Amazon Prime.





Saathiya

Do you want to feel the love and cry for it at the same time? Watch Saathiya starring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukherji on Amazon Prime Video, which will make you realise that love can never be enough to continue a relationship.





Now, tell us your favourite rom-coms.