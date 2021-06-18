Best Bollywood romantic films of the 2010s

The 2010s was a very interesting decade for Bollywood films. We have some of the biggest blockbusters, as well as a lot of concept-driven films. Even the romantic genre (Bollywood's go-to genre to be honest) experimented. Here are three films in the romantic genre from this decade that are my favorite.





Lootera - Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh, this quiet and beautiful film is adapted from O.Henry's short story 'The Last Leaf.' It's one of the most well-made films from Bollywood in recent times. Sadly, despite receiving critical acclaim, 'Lootera' bombed at the box office.





The Lunchbox - This epistolary love story has Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles. The film is the best example of 'less is more.' With most of the scenes devoid of dialogues, silence is used beautifully in it. Watch it if you haven't already.





Hasee Toh Phasee - The most commercial film on this list, this film stars Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. Funny, quirky, emotional and a delight to watch, 'Hasee Toh Phasee' is one of those rare grounded romantic films. Plus, the soundtrack is just amazing. Do me a favour and please watch it.





Do you agree with this list? Which are your favorite romantic films of this decade?