Best drugstore highlighters of 2021!!

Highlighters can make or break your makeup look. So, of course, you want only the best. High-end highlighters make gorgeous cheekbone accessories. But those prices? Not so much. Drugstore highlighters have come a long way. I remember a time not so long ago when just about every drugstore highlighter was a dull, chalky mess. But drugstore makeup brands have really stepped up their games recently and provided us with plenty of awesome options, no matter what type of highlighter you enjoy.





1. e.l.f. Bite-Size Face Duo





e.l.f. Bite-Size Face Duo in White Peach has been my favorite thing lately. The corresponding highlighter and blush powders are smooth and pigmented, and it is easy to customize what kind of look you are feeling that day.





2. Milani Baked Highlighter





Super glitzy highlighters get all the attention, and more subtle highlighters either get pushed to the wayside or unfairly labeled as inferior. This champagne-toned highlighter is on the softer side, perfect for a natural glow





3.ColourPop Super Shock Highlighter





This one is really fun to play with! I like having it around for days when I feel like doing finger makeup. (Those days come more often than you would think.) I tap this onto my cheekbones for a dewy sheen, but it’s buildable into the strobe-sphere, too.





4.Wet N Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder





Wet N Wild makes many highly pigmented powder products, and this highlighter is no exception. If you want a blinding highlight at a drugstore makeup price, then this is a great option for you!





5.Revlon SkinLights Prismatic Highlighter





I know, this highlighter looks a bit unattractive in the packaging, and it doesn’t get much better when you stare directly into the pan, but don’t be discouraged! When applied, the powder seems to melt into your skin.





6.Maybelline FaceStudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter





If you want something extra AF, then Maybelline Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter is right up your alley. This formula is shiny. Like afternoon sun reflecting off a fancy glass high-rise, shiny.