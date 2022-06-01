The Best Fashion Icon: Sarah Jessica Parker Vs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Often referred as one of the most beautiful women in the fashion industry these two incredible actresses are fashion icons for over more than 3 decades. Aishwarya and Sarah have very contrasting personalities but what is common in them is their love for fashion. Those who grew up in 90's will never forget their contribution in fashion. Aishwarya bloomed from Bollywood and Sarah slayed by being the star of the series sex and the city. In this article let's take a note on how their fashion game has evolved since a decade.





Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker's style has always been a constant source of inspiration, whether she's on the big screen in a delightfully eccentric tutu or sashaying through New York City's streets in a cluttered pair of clogs. Sure, her style has evolved over time and frequently ranges from super classic to statement-making, but there are some pieces Parker has worn since the 1980s that still form a significant part of her wardrobe. Parker rarely wears a boring handbag or shoe—her wear-everywhere clogs are cool enough to make classic grey sweatpants look exciting.





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is described as ethereal, elegant, stunning, beautiful, and gorgeous in a variety of ways. The actress' name has become synonymous with style, and she knows how to command everyone's attention. For good reason, the blue-eyed beauty and former Miss World is regarded as one of the top ten most beautiful women in the world. Aishwarya Rai is a style icon, and whatever she wears becomes a trend. She has proven that she can wear any style with panache, from traditional outfits in Devdas and Jodha Akbar to the trendy and new-age modern look in Dhoom 2.





Let Us Know In The Comment Section Whose Fashion Is Your Kinda Fashion.