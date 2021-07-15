Best Foundation For Every Skin Type

Foundation is the most game-changing in our makeup products. So many of the girls struggle to choose the right foundation for their skin type and tone.

Here are few foundations for your skin type:

For Normal Skin

The most blessed skin type is normal skin. If you have normal skin, you can wear practically any foundation of your choice. However, make sure that you choose the right undertone to refrain from faux pas. If a high coverage foundation is not your type, you can choose for a mousse formula that is comfortable and lightweight on the skin. The Lakmé 9 to 5 Weightless Mousse Foundation is a lightweight foundation that gives a matte finish that lasts throughout the day and blends very well. The mousse formula feels incredibly weightless and soft on the skin and is perfect for everyday use.

For Combination Skin

Combination skin means you have dry in some areas and oily in other areas (T – Zone). Choosing the right foundation for your skin type is very challenging. So here is a foundation that will not make your skin oilier or highlight your dry patches. Use Lakmé Absolute 3D Cover Foundation to keep your skin cells purified and it contains vitamin B that nourishes your skin. This foundation lasts for 16 hours, contains SPF 25 to prevent sun damage, and gives a flawless finish.

For Oily Skin

One of the challenges is what type of makeup products will suit oily skin. The cream-based foundation also tends to become greasier on oily skin. Use simple mattifying foundations Lakmé 9 To 5 Primer + Matte Perfect Cover Foundation is free from silicones and oils. This is the best foundation for oily skin and works wonders after applying. Also, this comes with a built-in primer and gives a flawless makeup base.

For Dry Skin

If we apply any foundation on the dry skin, after few minutes the makeup looks very patchy. So, it is important to use the right kind of foundation for your dry skin. The foundation which includes a cream-based and oil-based formula that will keep your skin hydrated rather than drying out. Use a Lakmé Absolute Argan Oil Serum Foundation that contains argan oil which is combined with a power of a serum to nourish the skin. This foundation will provide a radiant and dewy look. It comes in 10 shades for all types of skin texture.