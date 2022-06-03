The Best Gen-Z Fashion Icon: Kylie Jenner Vs Janhvi Kapoor

The comparison between Janhvi Kapoor and Kylie Jenner is not something new to us. We know that netizens are comparing Janhvi's style to Kylie's all the time. But here we are to dig deeper. We are going to compare their incredible fashion sense and weigh their fashion game.





1. Kylie Jenner We've seen Kylie Jenner grow up not only on the red carpet, but also on the big screen, thanks to Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the brief-lived Life of Kylie. With the rise of social media, Kylie took to Instagram and Snapchat to share a more personal view of her life, making the medium her own. We've seen the entrepreneur's style evolve, change, and mature over time. Kylie's ever-changing personal style has been found in everything from embellished gowns to simple slip dresses. Her ability to wear a full athleisure tracksuit in the morning and a completely glamorous metallic mini dress at night is also inspiring.





2. Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor is a true gen-Z star, but she also appears to be an old soul at heart, judging by her fashion choices. Yes, she has a closet full of hot shorts and crop tops, but based on her collection of breezy kurtas and evergreen saris, it's clear that her style leans toward timeless pieces. A look at her personal style is a crash course in how to wear the classics. Janhvi Kapoor's personal style includes these elements.





Comment down below and let us know who do you think is a true Gen-Z Fashion Icon