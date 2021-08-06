Best Glycolic Acid Toner In India For Clear Glowing Skin

Glycolic Acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid that is quite famous because of its ability to exfoliate the outermost dead skin layer of skin. It helps reveals a glowing complexion by removing the dead skin cells and also even out the skin tone. This is a water-soluble acid, therefore using glycolic acid face washes, toners and peels are good to acquire maximum benefits from it.





1) Pixi Glow Tonic





Pixi glow tonic is enriched with 5% of glycolic acid along with the benefits of aloe vera, ginseng, fructose, and sucrose. It is already quite popular in western countries and recently launched in India. You can buy this product from Nykaa and amazon. Pixi Glow Tonic exfoliates, purifies the skin, and also helps get rid of tiny bumps. With regular use, it gives a smooth finish to the skin and refines the appearance of pores. The best thing is that it is vegan and free of paraben and alcohol.





2) Dr. Sheth’s Gulab And Glycolic Toner





This toner by Dr. Sheth contains Gulab and glycolic as the main ingredients. It is non-comedogenic, so won’t clog your pores. Additionally, this is pH balanced, vegan, and free of harmful chemicals like alcohol, paraben, sulfate, silicone, and mineral oil. Dr. Sheth’s Gulab And Glycolic Toner brightens skin and gradually improves skin texture by exfoliating skin gently.





3) Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner





Plum green tea toner is already quite popular among oily skin beauties in India, not only because the toner has glycolic acid but it is also free of toxins like alcohol, parabens, SLS, phthalates, DEA, PABA, and animal obtained ingredients. The toner is best suited to oily, acne-prone skin as it also helps reduce the formation of new pimples and breakouts.





4) Makeup Revolution 2.5% Glycolic Acid Tonic





This toner is formulated with 2.5% of glycolic acid concentrate which is fairly good if you are new to glycolic acid or if you have sensitive skin. Besides glycolic acid, it contains aloe vera, ginseng, and witch hazel which are well-known skincare ingredients that tighten pores. Makeup Revolution glycolic acid tonic gently exfoliates and brightens skin tone when used constantly.





5) Dot & Key 5% AHA Toner





Dot & Key is an Indian skincare brand that provides cruelty-free, toxin-free, and ingredient-based skincare products. This toner contains 5% AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid) which stands for a group of acids like glycolic acid, lactic acid, and tartaric acid. So, in this toner, you will also get the benefits of tartaric and lactic acid. This toner makes the skin surface smooth and gives a glow as well.