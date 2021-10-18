The Best Moisturizers For Combination Skin

Microfine red clay pumice works to slough away dead cells, leaving dulled skin with renewed luminosity. Those with blemish-prone complexions will appreciate the zit-zapping qualities of botanicals like algae and tea tree leaf oil.

Combo skin folks are no strangers to being resourceful. And while double-masking can be one way to address varying skin concerns, using different moisturizers on different areas of the face is a lot of effort.

Instead, we suggest opting for not-too-light-but-not-too-heavy formulas that'll help balance your skin and leave you feeling hydrated, not greasy. Ahead, you'll find some of our all-time favorites.





Skinceuticals Daily Moisture





Skinceuticals (the brand behind your favorite vitamin C serum) also makes incredible face creams, including this balancing one with algae to balance normal-to-oily skin types.





CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion





CeraVe is a trusty (and TikTok-approved) drugstore brand. Its hero moisturizer is ideal for quenching patches of dry, chapped skin but is also light enough to not overwhelm oily zones.





Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream





You can't go wrong with Kiehl's. The apothecary brand's OG face cream (which also comes in gel and SPF varieties), which has olive-derived squalane to deeply hydrate and lock in moisture.





Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer





This gel moisturizer has over 58,000 reviews on Amazon, with reviewers of all ages singing its praises. It's got hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate and is non-comedogenic (a.k.a. won't clog your pores), making it ideal for combo types that skew more breakout-prone.