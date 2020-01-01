Best Oscar Winning Movies Of All-Time To Binge-Watch During The Weekend!

Parasite

The 2020 Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite is a dark thriller, following the life of a lower-income family in South Korea as they steadily invade a wealthy family’s home via household jobs.

Slumdog Millionaire

The legendary story of Slumdog Millionaire tags along with Jamal Malik, a young man whose life journey from the slums of Mumbai leads him to the hot spot on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Terms of Endearment

A beloved mother-daughter flick about a widow and her daughter whose strong bond helps them through troubled marriages and a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The Silence of the Lambs

FBI agent-in-training Clarice Starling hunts for a violent serial killer dubbed Buffalo Bill with the help of Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant psychiatrist who is serving life behind bars for murder and cannibalism.

Titanic

An epic romance set against the backdrop of the R.M.S. Titanic's doomed maiden voyage.







