Best Pimple Patches For Pimple-Free, Spotless Skin

Picking, squeezing, and popping a pimple causes scars and marks. If you want to get rid of pimples overnight, try K-beauty’s latest innovation – pimple patches. These are circular hydrocolloid dressings that soak up the fluid from the pimple. After a few hours, the patch turns clear and expands as the bump flattens out.

These miraculous pimple-vanishing patches heal pimples and surface acne. Listed below are the best pimple patches that will leave your skin pimple-free and spotless in a few hours.





1. Le Gushe Acne Pimple Master Patch – Best Overall

The Le Gushe Acne Pimple Master Patch contains 72 reusable pimple patches. They contain hydrocolloid that cleans and absorbs pus and fluids from the zits. The bandage protects the skin from dirt, bacteria, and infections. It helps reduce inflammation and redness and shows results overnight. This natural acne spot treatment is suitable for all skin types and ages. The patch is hypoallergenic and thick but invisible. You can even wear it under makeup.





2. The Mighty Patch Original

The Mighty Patch Original is an award-winning acne pimple hydrocolloid patch that claims to work in just 6 hours. It has 50% more gunk and pus-absorbing power. This pure medical-grade hydrocolloid soaks the pus from inflamed sebaceous glands and whiteheads. It speeds up the healing of surface acne and pimples. The sticker is ultra-thin with a matte finish and does not budge from its place. It also protects the pimple from dirt and pollution and visibly flattens the pimples overnight. This pimple patch is non-toxic, UV sterilized, skin-safe, and very comfortable. Each pack has 36 patches that are easy to peel off.





3. Avarelle Acne Absorbing Cover Patch – Most Affordable

The Avarelle Acne Absorbing Cover Patch is an easy-peel acne patch or acne dot. It contains hydrocolloid dressing with tea tree oil, calendula oil, and Cica. The ingredients gently soak up the pus and gunk from the pimple and aid in faster healing. The antioxidants from Cica make this patch usable for sensitive skin.





4. COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch – Most Popular

The COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch is the most popular pimple patch available right now. It clings to the pimple – no matter wherever you go and whatever you do, you do not have to about the hydrocolloid patch falling off. It is available in three different sizes. It speeds up healing while maintaining the hydration of the affected area.