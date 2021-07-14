From ‘Best Serum Ever’ to ‘What Is Happening To My Face’?

Vitamin C serums are considered a skin hero. It strengthens the skin barrier, brightens the skin, and improves collagen production.

Don’t make these mistakes if you are using vitamin c serum

Not Sorting It Right

No, You can’t just leave your serum anywhere in a warm room or out in the sun as well. Store it in a cool, dry, and dark place to prevent the serum from oxidizing. Avoid your serum from sunlight exposure and also don’t forget to close your lid tightly. Keep your serum in the refrigerator than keeping it anywhere.

Skipping It Sometimes

Don’t skip applying serum. If you want to get the results and prevent the skin from damage you must use it regularly. This will give you the best results.

Not Using Sunscreen After Application

Vitamin C serum is considered an important anti-oxidant. Regardless of what your skin type it works wonders but use sunscreen and it will block harmful sun rays. Only applying a serum can oxidize your skin and it will end up looking yellow or orange.

Mixing It With A Niacinamide or Retinol

Retinol is made from vitamin A and niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3. So the pH level of these elements doesn’t interact well with those vitamin C. They cancel each other and make both products ineffective. Sometimes, this can cause redness onto your skin. When you apply these wait for at least 30 minutes between each of the applications. This will help to constrains the formulas from any damage on your skin and also from intermingling with each other.