Out of Katrina, Anushka and Deepika, Katrina is the only actress who has managed to carry several films on her

If you look at Deepika’s and Anushka’s line of films, they are not the only one who is responsible for its success. But when it comes to Katrina Kaif, she has always managed to overshadow her male co-stars. From movies like Bang-Bang to Mere Brother ki Dulhan to Newyork, Katrina’s performance has always been spectacular and she has managed to carry the entire weight of the film on her shoulder. Deepika and Anushka don't have a single film that has carried on their shoulder not they have overshadowed any actor. Anushka was not in the poster of Sultan and PK, while Katrina has played several leads and has always been on those posters. Even Kareena had several solo films like Chameli.