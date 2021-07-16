Bewakoof Has Entered Into Fast-Growing Beauty Market

Bewakoof has launched the beauty and personal care brand Cosmos. The name Cosmos is derived from the Cosmic as the product packaging, designs, and formulation are inspired by all-natural ingredients. The new beauty range has natural ingredients with minerals like zinc and copper. Under the Cosmos brands, that includes 43 products and ranges from day and night cream to serums to bath salts to aftershave. Bewakoof is entering into the new business sector with a unique formulation which includes Avocado and Vitamin C anti-aging mask, Rose and Zinc for hydration gel, and Magnesium and Vitamin C for face moisturizer.

Cosmos Beauty Business Head, Aditi Pai said that they have been researching about the different beauty concoctions available but while studying about this, they identified the gaps that were filled by using minerals by also adding natural ingredients like oats, pomegranate, and hibiscus in the products. Mineral-based beauty products are one of the biggest innovations. Minerals if used in the right proportions are known for curative properties.

The product range will include facewash, face masks, serums, creams, moisturizers, cleansers, bath salts, shaving creams, beard oil. The target audience for this brand is for both genders and the products start from Rs. 350/- onwards. The entire range of products is curated for the urban market that is looking for safe and healthy products.