Bhavesh Joshi Superhero turns 3: 3 Reasons that made this underrated movie a cult classic over time!

Even though the audiences did not turn to the theaters upon the release of this film 3 years back, but if there is one film that has become cult thanks to the fans' love over the years, it has to be this one. So here are 3 reasons how this eventually happened:

1 Emergence of OTT

This is pretty obvious but can't be left out that OTT has had a huge role to play behind many movies like this get their dues credited to them.

2 A strong storyline

Apart from the origin of a self made Superhero which was extremely amusing to watch, what eventually connected with the audiences with this film especially was its strong storyline and a well written plot that is prevalent and much closer to reality even in today's times.

3 Underrated performances

Right from Harshvarrdhan Kapoor to late Nishant Kamath, this movie had some of the most hard-hitting performances that appealed to the audiences eventually and led to some strong word of mouth.marketing.

Have you seen this film already? Mention your reviews about this movie in the comment section below.