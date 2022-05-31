Bhool Bhulaiya 2 star Kartik Aaryan's car collection is a dream come true

Kartik Aaryan, who made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is currently enjoying the success of his new film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The picture is currently competing with south flicks at the box office. Throughout his decade-long career, he has racked up a slew of successes and amassed the lavish lifestyle he enjoys now.

The 31-year-old actor appears to be a fan of high-end automobiles and enjoys riding in style. With just a glance at his Instagram account, it's clear that the actor adores his fancy supercars. He has a fleet of automobiles kept in his garage and always draws attention when he takes to the streets in his flashy rides.

Let's take a look at his collection of automobiles.





BMW 5 Series 520D

To celebrate his achievement, the actor purchased this high-end SUV. It was his first time buying something with his parents. "Since I was in school, I had dreamed of owning a BMW someday, and I'm thrilled with the purchase," he told Mumbai Mirror about his acquisition of a BMW 5 Series.





Mini Cooper S Convertible

Kartik acquired this car as a birthday present for his mother Mala Tiwari. According to Carwale, the gorgeous green Mini Cooper S Convertible is worth Rs 39 lakhs in India and goes up to Rs 45.50 lakh for the top variant.





Porsche 718 Boxster

It is one of Kartik Aaryan's most expensive automobiles. According to Carwale, the luxury car pricing ranges from Rs 1.22 crore to Rs 1.64 crore.





Lamborghini Urus Capsule

Kartik claimed to have purchased the costly car in April of last year after testing negative for Covid-19. According to India Today, he paid Rs 4.5 crore for the gleaming black Lamborghini Urus Capsule.