Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Is Kartik Aaryan the most versatile actor in Bollywood?

With his acting debut in 2011 with Pyar Ka Punch Nama Katik Aaryan made his way in Bollywood and since then his work has been impressive giving us some hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni aur Woh. His latest movie is also out I.e Bhool Bhulaiyaa2 again ending up impressing us with his skills and efforts. The most impressive part was how he learnt to do Tandav in Bhool Bhulaiyaa2 making us belive that he is among the versatile actors of Bollywood. What's your take on this? Let us know in the comments section below.