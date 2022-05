I have heard a lot of people, saying that Kartik Aaryan cannot replace Akshay Kumar. I do not disagree with the fact that Akshay had done justice to the role but I also believe that Kartik Aaryan is no less a talented actor. It has to be one movie or one role or one character which will someday need to be portrayed by new actors. The older actors will have to give way to new talent. Change is inevitable.