The teaser of the highly anticipated mass entertainer Bhool Bhulaiyaa2 is OUT! The movie promises a high dose of entertainment for the audiences this summer.





A tale loaded with humour and horror is set to unload in cinemas on 20th May 2022. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles