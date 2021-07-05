  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Anonymous Movie & Show Recommendations, What to watch

Bhoot Police will be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar; what are your thoughts?

After so many Bollywood movies turning to digital platforms due to the Covid-19 situation, it is time for Saif Ali Khan starring Bhoot Police, to release digitally. What do you think?

 

Saif Ali Khan's first look is out today as Vibhooti in Pawan Kirpalani's horror-comedy. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez along with others. The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

What are your expectations from the film? Do you think it will be able to cross the level of Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiya? Tell us your perceptions.
Like
Comment
Share

More posts like this



add
Notifications