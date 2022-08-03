Bhoothnath 3 in production?

One of the most well-known franchises, Bhoothnath, will soon release its third instalment. Amitabh Bachchan starred in Bhoothnath (2008) and Bhoothnath Returns (2014).





series executive For the third entry of the supernatural-comedy series, Bhushan Kumar will team up once more with Kapil Chopra, who plays Juno Chopra. The movie is reportedly currently in the writing process.





Bhoothnath is an important franchise for Bhushan Kumar and Kapil Chopra and they want to give it their all to present a worthy part 3. The producers and the writers have discussed an exciting idea, and the film is currently in the writing stage. Once the story is locked they will move on to the casting, shoot logistics, and other pre-production formalities.