Bhuj: The Pride of India: So much chaos that the war cry couldn't be heard

Abhishek Dudhaiya's directorial movie Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, and others couldn't make any impact with their war cry.

The movie was made on the episode of 1971's Indo-Pakistan War but, the portrayal will derail you from the main tracks. It was supposed to give tribute to the bravery of the army men and the civilians who fought side by side to eradicate Pakistanis but, the film came out as an ordinary Bollywood flick, where the hero doesn't get injured, not even a scratch. And, he gives big speeches to his troops.

The film runs for nearly 2 hours, and the focus shifts from the war battle to a neighbourhood where women are more in number as the men went to cities to work. Ajay Devgn, who plays Squadron Leader Vijay Srinivas Karnik, takes help from the women to keep running the runway.

Sonakshi Sinha declares herself as 'Gujarat Ki Sherni' and can kill a leopard bare hand which looked absolutely unbelievable.

The director rushes through the film with either some dancing numbers or fighting sequences. Both ways are enough to stop the movie midway and leave.

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sharad Kelkar are not sufficient for the film to run. The movie lacks in terms of execution, story plots, and definitely CGI. In few scenes, it was hard to believe what is happening.

Honestly, after watching Shershaah, this patriotic film is too much disappointing. What are your thoughts? If you want to watch the film it is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.