Bhuvan Bam gets to meet The Professor on the Red Carpet Premiere!

As we all know that the second part of Money Heist is arriving on Netflix on Friday, 3rd December. Our BB Ki Vines star Bhuvan Bam went to Spain for Netflix's Red carpet premiere for Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 release.

In this video, we could see that Bhuvan was having an epic fan moment when he got to interview with "The Professor" of Money Heist!

Alvaro Morte when in conversation with Bhuvan sent his love to all his fans back in India! He also said that he is happy that the series is finally ending. He says that if we keep it stretching then you might get tired of it at some point!





We just can't wait to watch the Money Heist's second half of Season 5!