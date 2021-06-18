Bid farewell to your dry hair! Try this shampoo for super effective results

Previously, I was using a medicated shampoo for my hair fall issue, which I am still using, but this summer, my hair has become too dry, so I thought of giving this shampoo a try. Dry, rebellious hair needs love and this moisture-rich shampoo provides lots of it. Say hello to smooth, manageable & well-nourished hair. Specially created for Indian hair with a unique colour protect formula. The shampoo comes in a blue plastic packaging which has a unique interesting shape similar to conical flask. Whenever I hold the shampoo, I feel like I am holding a conical flask in chemistry lab. It comes with a pump dispenser. The packaging is sturdy and cute, but it was difficult for me to release the pump and almost broke the pump.

I did not use any conditioner after shampooing to see how this shampoo would work on its own. Upon air drying my hair, I felt my hair was less frizzy and soft but not silky soft. And it did weigh down my hair due to the moisture in the shampoo. So I don’t recommend this shampoo for oily hair or normal hair people. This shampoo can be used on colored hair too. When used along with a conditioner, it does make my hair smooth, manageable and frizz free.