Bidding Adieu to the legendary Dilip Saab...

After being strong for all these years and battling different health issues for 98 long years, Dilip Saab has left for his heavenly abode this morning after succumbing to his conditions in a hospital in Bombay.

Born in 1922, and known as Mohd. Yusuf Khan at birth, Dilip Saab entertained us with his versatile roles in different films for years and years and delivered iconic movies like Mughal-e-Azam, Saudagar, Devdas etc. starring in over 40 films in his career and producing even more.

His beloved wife of 50 years, Saira Banu ji was beside him on his death bed and the couple has been a role model for most love birds in the late seventy's. His death was announced on his Twitter handle by a tweet from his family member.

Known as the industry's first "Khan" or the "Tragedy King" Dilip Kumar usually played the roles of distraught lover or son who gets left behind with nothing but betrayal in the end. Some people also believe that so was he in real life too.

On his demise, we have some movie recommendations for you to watch and relive the great performances he delivered in these movies.

Naya Daur

Kranti

Saudagar

Mughal - e - Azam

Ram aur Shyam

Ganga Jamuna

We hope you enjoy his great movies and pay respects in the comments. Thinking of him in these times and praying that his soul rests in peace.