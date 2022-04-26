Big Bang's Daesung finally interviewed Taeyang on his Youtube channel D'SPLAY

Daesung has been active on Youtube for quite a long time using his pseudonym D'SPLAY without ever disclosing his face. Despite his efforts to hide his true identity, fans have guessed it right that he is in fact Daesung of Big Bang.

He uploaded vlogs on "Still Life" mv, uploaded a drum cover of the mv, uploaded an interview of himself and then released a teaser of interviewing Taeyang.

The interview is a short telephone conversation of about two minutes in which Taeyang expresses how he feels about the success of their new song. Taeyang also said that he wishes his fans to stay happy and warm in the times to come with Big Bang's songs. This may be a hint that they will release more songs because YG has revealed that Big Bang is not disbanding.

After Taeyang's interview, fans are eagerly waiting for the next interview. Who could it be? G-Dragon or TOP? Comment down below.